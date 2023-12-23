'Salaar' to 'Tiger 3': 5 biggest Indian openers of 2023

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:05 pm Dec 23, 2023

Prabhas-led 'Salaar' is 2023's last big release and also the biggest blockbuster

The year 2023 has been special for the Indian film industry, especially Bollywood, which redeemed itself from the numerous flops that were released in 2022. This year, the audiences were thrilled to watch multiple blockbuster hits such as Pathaan and Gadar 2. As we inch closer to the new year, let's look at the 2023 films that have registered the biggest openings in India.

'Salaar'

This year's last big release, Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has also become the biggest opener of 2023. The Telugu film, released in theaters on Friday (December 22), minted Rs. 90.7 crore on its maiden day at the domestic box office, per Sacnilk. Meanwhile, its worldwide opening-day collection stands at a whopping Rs. 178.7 crore. Salaar is helmed by Prashanth Neel (KGF fame).

'Jawan'

The second on the list is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The pan-India film, directed by Atlee, reportedly amassed Rs. 65.5 crore on day one. It has also become the biggest blockbuster of Khan's career of over 30 years since his debut feature film Deewana in 1992. Jawan also featured Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Ridhi Dogra, among others.

'Pathaan'

The year 2023 clearly belonged to King Khan. He kickstarted the year with the release of Pathaan in January. It marked his return to the screens after a hiatus of over four years. Also starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, Pathaan earned Rs. 55 crore on the first day. It was the first biggest opener of 2023 and was directed by Siddharth Anand.

'Animal'

After tasting success with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor registered his biggest opener with the release of Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal collected Rs. 54.74 crore at the domestic box office on the day of its release. Animal, which came out on December 1, clashed in the theaters with the Vicky Kaushal starrer biopic Sam Bahadur.

'Tiger 3'

The fifth spot on the list is grabbed by Bollywood's Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, with his big Diwali release Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. It opened at Rs. 43 crore, becoming his career's biggest opener. Tiger 3 is the third installment of Yash Raj Films' spy-action Tiger franchise, featuring him and Kaif as R&AW and ISI agents, respectively.

