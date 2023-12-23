Explainer: Decoding why K-pop star's hair color sparks global attention

Entertainment

Explainer: Decoding why K-pop star's hair color sparks global attention

By Tanvi Gupta

Decoding meaning behind K-Pop idols' hair transformations

If you're following Bigg Boss Season 17, you have likely caught the surprise wildcard entry of K-pop sensation Aoora. What's turning heads isn't his gameplay but his daily hair color change. Over the years, rainbow hair dye has become a significant aspect of the career trajectory of several K-pop stars. Let's delve into why this phenomenon has become a noteworthy element of K-pop idols.

What does a K-pop star's new hair color indicate?

In the K-pop universe, a fresh hair color isn't just a style statement—it's a signal to fans that something major is in the works. Unlike Western pop stars who build anticipation with carefully planned teasers, K-pop opts for immediate impact. A simple reveal of newly dyed hair is all it takes for Korean pop stars to ignite excitement and rally their devoted fan base.

How often do K-pop stars change their hair color?

As once revealed in Allure's interview with NCT's Taeyong, K-pop stars undergo distinct transformations in their hair, makeup, and outfits corresponding to the concept or vibe of their new songs or albums. BigBang's T.O.P and G-Dragon are often cited as K-pop artists who set this precedent. Artists like Taeyong embrace the idea of changing their hair nearly a dozen times a year (officially gasping)!

Idols who coordinated their hair color with their albums/songs

In 2017, BTS synchronized their hair color to the thematic essence of Love Yourself: Tear, opting for a collective brown hue to mirror the album's darker themes. It's a trend echoed by many. Joy sported candy-apple red for Red Velvet's Red Flavor, T.O.P. donned turquoise for BigBang's Blue, and Woosung of The Rose bleached his hair near-translucent to resonate with the band's album, Void.

When hair color transformation was banned in the 1990s

In the 1990s, K-pop pioneers from groups like S.E.S. and H.O.T. faced a restrictive beauty landscape. The vibrant rainbow hair, now a symbol of expression, had to be concealed under hats and bandanas due to bans by major broadcast stations. Labeled as a bad influence on young viewers, those with dyed hair were deemed nuisances and barred from appearing on TV.

K-pop idols who are famous for dying their hair

BTS's Suga and Jimin have become icons for their stunning blonde hair looks while earning praise for effortlessly pulling off a spectrum of colors. TWICE's Dahyun is another famous K-pop idol recognized for her frequent hair color changes aligning with group comebacks. Since her debut, BLACKPINK's Lisa has consistently surprised fans with her diverse hair hues, showcasing an impressive ability to rock various shades.