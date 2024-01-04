'The Pianist' to 'Chinatown': Roman Polanski's best works

'The Pianist' to 'Chinatown': Roman Polanski's best works

Roman Polanski's best directed movies you can't miss

Born in Paris﻿ and brought up in Poland, Roman Polanski was separated from his parents during his childhood during the Holocaust. He earned his first Oscar nomination for his psychological horror film Rosemary's Baby (1968) and later bagged one for the 2002 biographical war film The Pianist. Check out some of his masterpieces that are often infused with absurd dark humor.

'The Pianist' (2002)

The Pianist is a haunting and emotionally charged drama set during World War II. Adrien Brody delivers an Oscar-winning performance as Władysław Szpilman, a Polish Jewish pianist who endures the horrors of the Holocaust. The film powerfully captures the resilience of the human spirit amid the devastation, portraying Szpilman's survival and artistic passion amidst the brutal backdrop of war.

'Chinatown' (1974)

The neo-noir film Chinatown is a masterpiece set in 1930s Los Angeles. Jack Nicholson stars as private investigator J.J. Gittes, drawn into a web of corruption, deceit, and murder while investigating an adultery case. Faye Dunaway's enigmatic Evelyn Mulwray adds complexity to the narrative. The film's evocative atmosphere, intricate plot, and memorable score make it a timeless classic in the genre.

'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

Based on Ira Levin's 1967 namesake novel, Rosemary's Baby is a psychological horror masterpiece. Mia Farrow stars as Rosemary Woodhouse, a pregnant woman whose life unravels when she suspects dark forces are at play in her unborn child's life. Polanski's masterful direction builds a chilling atmosphere, and Farrow's compelling performance contributes to the film's enduring legacy as a quintessential horror classic of the 1960s.

'Repulsion' (1965)

Polanski's Repulsion is yet another psychological horror film following Carol (Catherine Deneuve), a young woman unraveling in her London apartment. Isolation and fear distort her reality, blurring the lines between hallucination and horror. Deneuve's captivating performance and Polanski's skillful direction create a tense and unsettling atmosphere, offering a profound exploration of mental unraveling and the eerie depths of the human psyche.

'Knife in the Water' (1962)

Polanski's debut feature, Knife in the Water, is a psychological thriller that unfolds during a sailing trip. A married couple invites a young hitchhiker aboard, sparking tension and power dynamics. As the voyage progresses, the atmosphere becomes increasingly charged with suspense, revealing the complexities of human relationships. Polanski's cinematic finesse and the trio's performances make this minimalist thriller a compelling exploration of human nature.