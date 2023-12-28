'Barbie' to 'Fast X': Highest-grossing Hollywood movies of 2023

By Namrata Ganguly

Check out the highest Hollywood grossers of 2023

As we near the end of 2023, we delved into the year's cinematic landscape where box office triumphs and blockbuster hits have captivated audiences around the globe. In this article encompassing the highest-grossing Hollywood movies of this year, take a look at the thrilling narratives, visually stunning spectacles, and cinematic achievements that have defined the film industry and dominated the box office worldwide.

'Barbie'

The fantasy comedy film Barbie, directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig, became the highest-grossing film in 2023 globally. It has earned a whopping $1,441,820,453 at the box office worldwide. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film is based on Mattel's Barbie plastic fashion dolls. It follows Barbie and Ken's journey of self-discovery following an existential crisis.

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

Based on Nintendo's Mario video game franchise, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the second highest-grossing movie with a box-office earning of $1,361,367,353 worldwide. It follows the story of Mario and Luigi, two siblings who are Italian-American plumbers. They are transported to a different world where they become embroiled in a battle between Princess Peach's Mushroom Kingdom and Bowser's Koopas.

'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan's epic biographical thriller film Oppenheimer is one of the highest-rated films of the year. It is also the third highest-grossing film after earning $952,015,985 at the box office worldwide. Set against the backdrop of World War II, it is a cinematic odyssey into the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant but conflicted scientist behind the atomic bomb.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

The Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which had its theatrical release in May, is the fourth highest-grossing movie of the year with a box office earning of $845,555,777 worldwide. The film follows the Guardians' journey as they embark on a new mission to protect Rocket (Bradley Cooper) from the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

'Fast X'

A sequel to the 2021 film F9, Louis Leterrier's Fast X grossed $704,875,015 at the worldwide box office, emerging as the fifth-highest moneymaker of the year. The tenth installment in the popular Fast and Furious franchise was released in May. It stars Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Momoa, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, and Nathalie Emmanuel, among others.