'Talk To Me,' 'M3GAN': Explore top horror films of 2023

By Tanvi Gupta 01:15 am Dec 28, 202301:15 am

Did 2023 deliver thrills for horror enthusiasts? While studio hits weren't as loud as in 2022, the year birthed new Hollywood franchises and revived classics, emphasizing the essential role of writers and creatives. Controversy was a prominent theme, sparking conflicting opinions among critics and audiences. Nevertheless, we've curated a list of the best horror films of 2023, showcasing the diverse landscape of the genre.

'Talk To Me'

In their film debut, twins Danny and Michael Philippou—known for horror-comedy YouTube videos—infused Talk to Me with a unique energy. Set in South Australia, the film follows teenagers discovering they can communicate with the dead through an embalmed hand. What begins as a game takes a dark turn for Mia—haunted by her mother's death. Talk to Me stands as one of A24's best offerings.

'Scream VI'

Radio Silence revitalized the Scream franchise, escalating the stakes in Scream VI with memorable set pieces and intensified gore. Shifting the setting to New York, the core four—Sam, Tara, Mindy, and Chad—navigate post-Woodsboro life, facing a more competent Ghostface. Speaking of Scream sequels, we've witnessed worse. Despite a few unfavorable reviews, this film distinguished itself as one of the standout horror films of 2023.

'Beau is Afraid'

In Ari Aster's third feature, Beau is Afraid, he ventures into a unique horror tragicomedy. Despite provoking controversy, the film stands out as a bold and captivating odyssey. Joaquin Phoenix portrays Beau—a perpetually anxious man on an imaginary quest triggered by his mother's death. The film's eccentricity, encompassing everything from a man-hunting veteran to Mariah Carey's Always Be My Baby, challenges conventional horror boundaries.

'M3GAN'

The year commenced with the viral horror sensation M3GAN, directed by Gerard Johnstone. Gemma, a roboticist overseeing the AI-powered humanoid prototype M3GAN, is given her niece's custody. As Gemma's responsibilities wane, M3GAN takes on her role, leading to mysterious deaths around Gemma's niece. Johnstone's '80s horror paperback approach, coupled with Cooper's arch writing and a cast understanding of the tone, makes M3GAN entertaining.

'The Exorcist: Believer'

Here, David Gordon Green, in his distinctive style, diverges from trying to emulate William Friedkin (1973's The Exorcist director). In his film, when Angela and her friend Katherine mysteriously vanish in the woods, only to return with disturbing behavior and no recollection, their parents suspect something supernatural. The unsettling gore elements resonated strongly with audiences, elevating it to a notable position on this list.