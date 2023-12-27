Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' dominates Netflix: What's the buzz

By Tanvi Gupta 11:17 pm Dec 27, 2023

Why 'Rebel Moon' is creating waves? Explained

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: Part One—Child of Fire has taken Netflix by storm. It amassed 23.9M views in just four days since Thursday (December 21), becoming the most-watched title for the week ending Sunday. Despite a meager 25% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the sci-fi fantasy flick climbed to the top of Netflix's most-watched list. Let's decode why this film is making so much noise.

Why does this story matter?

Despite unkind reviews from critics, Snyder's Rebel Moon saga will continue with Part Two—The Scargiver, slated for an April 19, 2024 release. Starring Sofia Boutella as Kora, the film follows a mysterious stranger who becomes the last hope for a peaceful moon settlement under siege by a tyrannical leader's forces. The cast also features Ed Skrein, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, and Michiel Huisman.

Synder's visual mastery shines anew in film

Snyder's influence has soared over the past decade, propelled by the "Superhero Boom" and the acclaimed release of his over four-hour director's cut of Justice League. After his DC exit, Netflix granted Snyder expansive resources and a broader canvas for his projects. In Rebel Moon, Snyder, known for his visual storytelling, unleashed his creative prowess with seemingly boundless opportunities in his new cinematic venture.

Netflix's massive promotional campaign for 'Rebel Moon' worked!

To create buzz for the film globally, Netflix initiated an extensive promotional campaign. It premiered the first-look footage at its Tudum event in São Paulo in June and unveiled the teaser trailer at Gamescom in Germany in August. Netflix also set up a traveling immersive trailer experience with stops in cities like Long Beach, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Melbourne, and Tokyo, among others.

'Rebel Moon's bid for top spot against 'Extraction 2'

In the coming weeks, all eyes will be on Rebel Moon to see if it enters Netflix's top films. It faces tough competition from Extraction 2—currently holding 10th place with nearly 135M views. Another contender, Leave the World Behind, is making strides—securing second place with 19.7M views in the last week—surpassing 100M in three weeks. It aims to exceed the 135M mark by mid-February.