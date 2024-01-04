Box office collection: 'Dunki' manages to stay afoot on weekdays

Box office collection: 'Dunki' manages to stay afoot on weekdays

Rajkumar Hirani is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after directors in India. The maverick filmmaker has a 100% track record of commercially and critically acclaimed projects. Ever since his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan was in the buzz, fans were looking forward to Dunki. Amid mixed responses, the film has already surpassed the Rs. 400 crore mark globally and is marching toward newer wonders.

Marching toward the Rs. 250 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the dramedy earned Rs. 3.3 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 203.92 crore in India. The film has been criticized for its wobbly screenplay whereas Vicky Kaushal's performance has been loved by all. The cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan.

