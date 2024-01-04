Happy birthday, Nimisha Sajayan: Her popular Malayalam films

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 am Jan 04, 202404:10 am

Malayalam actor Nimisha Sajayan is celebrating her 27th birthday on Thursday

Nimisha Sajayan is a popular actor who predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry. She started her career opposite Fahadh Faasil in Thondi Muthalum Driksakshiyum in 2017, following which she went on to act in many other films. Sajayan also acted in 2022's Marathi film Hawa Hawai. As she turned 27 on Thursday, we take a look at some of her best Malayalam films.

'Thondi Muthalum Driksakshiyum' (2017)

Sajayan made her debut with the 2017 film, starring Faasil in the lead. It follows the story of a newlywed couple, Prasad and Sreeja, who move to a new place to start their marital journey. But soon, unfortunate events begin to rock their lives. Directed by Dileesh Pothan, it's written by Sajeev Pazhoor and Syam Pushkaran. It also features Suraj Venjaramoodu.

'Eeda' (2018)

The second project she bagged was filmmaker B Ajithkumar's title, Eeda. Co-starring Shane Nigam and Manikandan R Achari, it's a story about Anand and Aiswarya who fall in love. The two, hailing from nearby villages in North Malabar, meet each other igniting an affair in Mysuru. Soon, a series of violent acts begin to take place, disrupting their lives.

'Oru Kuprasidha Payyan' (2018)

Sajayan was awarded with Kerala State Award for her performance in the film Oru Kuprasidha Payyan. Helmed by acclaimed director Madhupal, this Malayalam murder mystery, co-starring Tovino Thomas, is said to be inspired by the real-life murders that took place in Kerala. The film also shows how a person can be falsely framed for a crime, without any proof.

'The Great Indian Kitchen' (2021)

A family drama written and directed by Jeo Baby, The Great Indian Kitchen follows the story of a woman who is struggling with being a submissive wife to her husband, and also living up to the expectations of her in-laws. It then goes on to show how she decides to change herself, and eventually, her family as well. It stars Sajayan alongside Venjaramoodu.

'Malik' (2021)

Sajayan paired up once again to work with her co-star from the first film, Faasil, for the 2021 movie Malik. It's a film about one Freddy who is ridden with a past that involves crime, death, and pain. Freddy is put on a job to kill his estranged uncle Sulaiman. The film is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan and also stars Vinay Forrt.