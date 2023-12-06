Happy birthday, Shekhar Kapur: Films that won him accolades

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Happy birthday, Shekhar Kapur: Films that won him accolades

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 am Dec 06, 202304:10 am

Shekhar Kapur made his directorial debut in 1983 with 'Masoom'

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur turned 78 on Wednesday. The BAFTA Film Awards and Golden Globe Awards-nominated director earned recognition on the international circuit for his art. After briefly acting in films, Kapur switched to the movie-making business in 1983, directing a few yet impactful movies. On his birthday, let us take a look back at his award-winning movies.

2/6

'Masoom'

Kapur's acting stint includes Toote Khilone, Jaan Haazir Hai, Udaan, and Vishwaroopam, among others. Soon, he turned to direction with his debut project Masoom. Released in the year 1983, it's an adaptation of Erich Segal's novel titled Man, Woman and Child. Starring Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in leading roles, it won five out of eight Filmfare Awards, including Best Film (Critics) that year.

3/6

'Bandit Queen'

He received widespread recognition for his 1994 film Bandit Queen. Based on the life of Phoolan Devi, a decoit-turned-politician, who was later assassinated, the film stars Seema Biswas in the titular role. It went on to win various accolades including National Film Awards for Best Feature Film in Hindi, and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Direction and Best Movie.

4/6

'Elizabeth'

More international fame and success came Kapur's way after his 1998 British film, Elizabeth. Based on Queen Elizabeth I's life, it stars Cate Blanchett as the titular British monarch. The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival and later bagged three nominations at the Golden Globe Awards. At the BAFTA Awards, it won at least five out of 12 nominations.

5/6

'Elizabeth: The Golden Age'

After the success of Elizabeth, Kapur directed its sequel titled Elizabeth: The Golden Age. While the prequel showed the Queen's early days, the sequel was based on the later part of her reign. This loose but fact-based biopic won an Academy Award for Best Costume, an Australian Film Institute Award for Best International Actress, and two Satellite Awards for Art Direction and Costume Design.

Ready, set, quiz!

Group 2