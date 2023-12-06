Top 5 true-crime docuseries on Hulu to binge-watch

By Namrata Ganguly 02:10 am Dec 06, 202302:10 am

Best true-crime documentaries on Hulu

Explore the chilling world of real-life mysteries and gripping investigations with the riveting true-crime docuseries available on Hulu. From unsolved cases that baffle the mind to the unraveling of complex criminal narratives, each series promises a journey into the depths of darkness. Grab your detective hat and watch these series uncover the shocking truths that lie beneath the surface of these compelling tales.

'Forensic Files' (1996)

Forensic Files takes you on a forensic journey, unraveling the intricacies of real criminal investigations. Each episode explores the application of science in solving perplexing cases, from DNA analysis to cutting-edge forensic techniques. Narrated with precision and detail, the docuseries offers a gripping look into the intersection of crime and science, showcasing how meticulous investigation can bring justice to the forefront.

'The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All' (2017)

The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All opens a window into one of the most notorious crime sagas. Erik Menendez, convicted alongside his brother Lyle for the brutal murder of their parents, breaks his silence. Through chilling interviews, it peels back the layers of a complex case, providing unprecedented insights into the motives, emotions, and shocking events that unfolded within the Menendez family.

'Taken at Birth' (2019)

Taken at Birth uncovers a dark chapter in American history through interviews with those affected and gripping revelations. The documentary follows the shocking story of Dr. Thomas J Hicks, a small-town Georgia physician accused of selling over 200 babies illegally. It explores the emotional impact of Hicks's actions and the quest for truth by those seeking to unearth their hidden pasts.

'Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story' (2022)

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story peels back the layers of a chilling reality—the American prison system. This eye-opening documentary delves into the complexities, injustices, and human stories behind bars through intimate interviews with inmates, guards, and experts. It exposes the harsh realities of confinement, questioning the very essence of justice in a system that often fails those within its walls.

'Look at Me: XXXTentacion' (2022)

Look at Me: XXXTentacion offers an intimate portrait of the enigmatic rapper and controversial figure, XXXTentacion. This documentary delves into the artist's tumultuous life, exploring his rise to fame, struggles with violence, and impact on the music industry. Consisting of interviews with those who knew him best, it paints a complex picture of an artist whose legacy continues to spark discussion and debate.