'Riverdale' to 'May December': Charles Melton's best performances

Entertainment 2 min read

By Namrata Ganguly 02:10 am Jan 04, 202402:10 am

Charles Melton's best movies, shows

Starting as a model, Charles Melton rose to global fame with his performance in the popular Netflix teen drama series Riverdale. Recently, he has been the talk of the town with the release of the latest Netflix film May December. The below list comprises his best roles, shedding light on the moments that have defined his presence in films and shows.

'American Horror Story' (2011- )

American Horror Story not only marked the turning point for horror on television over a decade ago, but it also happens to be a turning point for Melton's career. He plays Mr. Wu in the fifth season marking one of his first major acting roles. It unfurls a chilling anthology of nightmares across multiple seasons, each exploring distinct horrors and unsettling scenarios.

'Riverdale' (2017-2023)

Melton's portrayal of Reggie Mantle in the Netflix adaptation of the Archies Comics, Riverdale, is a dynamic blend of charisma and complexity. Melton seamlessly embodies the confident and often unpredictable high school jock, showcasing Reggie's growth from a brash antagonist to a more nuanced character. Through his magnetic presence and nuanced delivery, the show brought Melton stardom and highlighted his talent globally.

'The Sun is Also a Star' (2019)

Melton delivered a compelling performance in Ry Russo-Young's teen drama film The Sun is Also a Star based on Nicola Yoon's young adult novel. Portraying Daniel Jae Ho Bae, Melton brought charm and depth to the character, seamlessly capturing the complexities of love and destiny. His on-screen presence was magnetic, and he skillfully conveyed the emotional nuances of the story.

'Bad Boys for Life' (2020)

Melton's performance in the third installment of the Bad Boys franchise, Bad Boys for Life, is a standout, bringing energy and charm to the action-packed film starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. As the tech-savvy and enthusiastic detective, Melton adds a fresh dynamic to the film. His on-screen charisma and chemistry with co-stars elevate it, offering a contemporary twist to the classic buddy-cop genre.

'May December' (2023)

One of the most memorable scenes of Netflix's acclaimed film based on a true story, May December, features Melton. He plays the role of Joe, the 13-year-old student who was involved in a sexual relationship with his 36-year-old teacher. Melton told Variety that he had to wear a prosthetic for nine hours that day. His performance has sparked Oscar buzz.