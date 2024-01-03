Best animated shows to watch on HBO Max

Best animated shows to watch on HBO Max

If you're looking for an animated adventure break, dive into the impressive and exciting collection of some of the most standout animated shows on HBO Max. From sharp wit to dark humor or social commentary to offbeat humor, for enthusiasts of all ages, HBO Max boasts an impressive array of animated shows where imagination comes to life and storytelling knows no bounds.

'South Park' (1997- )

South Park is an irreverent animated series that satirizes contemporary culture through the misadventures of four boys—Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny—in the fictional dysfunctional Colorado town of South Park. Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the show fearlessly tackles taboo topics with dark humor, sharp wit, and social commentary. Known for its controversial and boundary-pushing content, it remains a cultural phenomenon.

'Squidbillies' (2005-2021)

Squidbillies is a comedic animated series that unfolds in the backwoods of Georgia, featuring the dysfunctional Cuyler family, humanoid squids with a penchant for chaos. Created by Jim Fortier and Dave Willis, the show blends satire, absurdity, and Southern culture. It offers a wild ride through the bizarre adventures of these aquatic hillbillies in the Deep South through its offbeat humor.

'The Venture Bros' (2003-2018)

The Venture Bros is an animated series that parodies adventure and superhero tropes. Jackson Publick's show follows the inept but endearing Dr. Thaddeus "Rusty" Venture and his two sons, Hank and Dean, as they navigate a world filled with eccentric villains, bizarre technology, and family secrets. Known for its witty writing and pop culture references, the series delivers comedic chaos and unexpected twists.

'China, IL' (2008-2015)

China, IL is set in the fictional University of China, Illinois, where eccentric professors navigate absurd situations. Created by Brad Neely, the show blends satire, dark humor, and musical elements. With its offbeat characters and unconventional storytelling, it offers a humorous exploration of academia's quirks and absurdities. The series provides a unique and entertaining take on college life and its peculiarities.

'Rick and Morty' (2013- )

Rick and Morty is a wildly inventive animated series that follows the eccentric, alcoholic scientist Rick Sanchez and his good-hearted but easily influenced grandson Morty Smith on interdimensional escapades. Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the show combines dark humor, sci-fi concepts, and social commentary. Its irreverent and unpredictable narrative, coupled with unique animation, has garnered a dedicated fan base worldwide.