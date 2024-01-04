Box office collection: 'Animal' to bow out as a king

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Animal' to bow out as a king

By Aikantik Bag 10:16 am Jan 04, 202410:16 am

'Animal' box office collection

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is always in the buzz for his controversial opinions and films. The director delivered an all-time blockbuster with Animal which received heavy flak from critics across the spectrum. The film surpassed Pathaan's record in India and is marching toward the Rs. 900 crore mark globally. The crime drama also established Ranbir Kapoor as the new generation superstar.

2/3

Inching closer to Rs. 550 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action drama earned Rs. 50 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 547.52 crore in India. Even after bad reviews, the movie emerged to be a huge moneyspinner at the box office. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor, among others. The project is bankrolled by T-Series.

3/3

Twitter Post