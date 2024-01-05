Box office collection: 'Dunki' dips further; aims for commercial boost

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Dunki' dips further; aims for commercial boost

By Aikantik Bag 09:23 am Jan 05, 202409:23 am

'Dunki' box office collection

Rajkumar Hirani has a proven track record of delivering commercially and critically successful films. His films rely a lot on positive word of mouth and they keep a steady momentum. However, that does not seem to be the case with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. Owing to mixed responses, the film has experienced a diminishing second week at the box office.

2/3

Seeking gradual momentum on weekend

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the dramedy earned Rs. 2.65 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 206.53 crore in India. The makers will aim for a commercial boost on the weekend in order to survive at the box office. Currently, the film is marching toward Rs. 450 crore mark globally. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan.

3/3

Twitter Post