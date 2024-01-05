'Fighter' to 'Singham Again': Birthday girl Deepika Padukone's upcoming titles

'Fighter' to 'Singham Again': Birthday girl Deepika Padukone's upcoming titles

On Deepika Padukone's 38th birthday, check out her upcoming titles

Deepika Padukone is a year older and wiser as she turned 38 years old on Friday. The actor-turned-producer, Padukone is a star of many talents. One of the highest-paid female actors in Bollywood, she had a successful 2023 with Pathaan's release. Now, on her birthday, we bring you some of her highly-anticipated films that are expected to release soon.

'Kalki 2898 AD'

Padukone is set to start her year with the release of Kalki 2898 AD, a dystopian science fiction movie helmed by Nag Ashwin. With Prabhas in the lead, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Kamal Haasan, and others. As per reports, the upcoming title is expected to be released in theaters on January 12 and will be released in multiple languages.

'Fighter'

One of the highly anticipated films of 2024 is Siddharth Anand's directorial Fighter. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Padukone in the leading roles, the film is gearing up for its release on January 25. Also featuring Anil Kapoor, the upcoming flick showcases its leading cast as Indian Air Force pilots. It is the first time that Roshan and Padukone have been paired opposite each other.

'Singham Again'

After playing an Indian Air Force pilot in Fighter, Padukone will be seen essaying a cop's role in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, and she will join Shetty's famed cop universe. The makers have already dropped Padukone's first look on social media in 2023. The film will star Ajay Devgn in the leading role alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh.

'The Intern'

After Kalki 2889 AD, Padukone will once again share the screen space with Bachchan for The Intern. A Hindi remake of the Hollywood film by the same title, The Intern will reportedly go on floors this month. As per a News18 report, Padukone will soon begin the first schedule of the shoot. The Hollywood movie starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

SS Rajamouli's untitled next

According to reports, Padukone has been cast for a Telugu project helmed by SS Rajamouli. Reports have also claimed that the film will feature Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu as the male protagonist, marking the first collaboration between him and Padukone. While there's a lot of buzz in the market surrounding the film, the makers haven't made any official confirmation yet.

