By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:00 am Jan 05, 2024

Starring Abhishek Chauhan in the lead, 'Cubicles' S03 is now avaialble for streaming on Sony LIV

When it is about churning out feel-good and realistic stories, you know you can count on The Viral Fever (TVF) to provide you with such content. Its latest release, Cubicles Season 03, streaming on Sony LIV, is one such series that shows how work friendships take a toll with newly added professional responsibilities. It isn't as amazing as its previous installments, but entertaining, nonetheless.

Will Piyush's promotions cause a hindrance in his friendships?

Cubicles follows the story of coder Piyush who is now promoted as a team lead. His teammates/friends - Gautam, Sunaina, and Shetty continue to be his backbone in meeting deadlines. While new challenges are thrown at Piyush every day, he struggles to strike a balance between work and his friendship at work, as his team soon begins to lose faith in him.

New additions to the plot

Abhishek Chauhan as Piyush, Badri Chavan as Gautam, Niketan Sharma as Shetty, and Ayushi Gupta as Sunaina have reprised their roles. Their characters have shown growth and continue to be enjoyable. What may upset the fans is Megha's (Nidhi Bisht) absence which the makers tried to fill in by introducing two new characters - Vikram (Namit Kapoor) and Neha (Ketaki Kulkarni).

Not only the team, Chauhan leads the show, too

Like the previous seasons, Chauhan continues to narrate the story throughout the episodes. His performance as a newly promoted team lead is convincing to the core. The series relies largely on his act but the rest of the cast is no less, especially the hilarious, Chavan. Kulkarni, who plays a naive Neha, isn't as impressive as the rest and barely makes an impact.

Simple writing makes it more relatable

The season primarily focuses on competitive corporate culture and the responsibilities that a team leader shoulders, and how it impacts his/her personal/professional life. The writers have kept it simple yet powerful in the sense that every episode has a sweet life lesson to teach, such as a team can't be led by ego but by mutual trust and understanding. But it nowhere gets preachy.

Crisp and breezy watch

It's in the final episode that the show loses its grip in which director Divyanshu Malhotra attempts to show how big responsibilities lead to making bold and tough decisions, but ends it abruptly. Nonetheless, the series does make for a crispy, sweet, and breezy series that can be watched over the weekend and isn't a lengthy watch. Verdict: 3 out of 5 stars.