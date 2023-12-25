Box office: 'Salaar' rakes in over Rs. 210cr in India

By Aikantik Bag 11:07 am Dec 25, 2023

'Salaar' box office collection

Rebel Star Prabhas is back with a bang with his latest actioner, Salaar, released on Friday. He has had a tumultuous period with a string of commercial duds in recent years. However, the Prashanth Neel directorial has changed the actor's fate and it has reportedly surpassed Rs. 350 crore globally. Pitted against Dunki, the movie has been slightly affected in the North Indian region.

Aiming to maximize over festive week

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs. 64.07 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 211.12 crore in India. The movie received decent reviews from critics, and many claimed it was Ugramm (Neel's directorial debut) on a bigger budget, but the director clarified it isn't a remake. Salaar co-stars Prithviraj Sukumaram, Shruti Haasan, and Sriya Reddy, among others.

