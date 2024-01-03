Kabir Khan approaches Salman Khan for 'Babbar Sher': Report

By Aikantik Bag 02:07 pm Jan 03, 202402:07 pm

'Babbar Sher' is Kabir Khan's next after 'Chandu Champion'

Whenever Salman Khan and Kabir Khan have collaborated, the duo has delivered cinematic gems. Reports are rife that the Bhaijaan of Bollywood has been approached by the 83 director for his upcoming film Babbar Sher. As per Bollywood Hungama, Kabir has presented a script close to his heart to Khan, convinced that the role is perfect for him.

Kabir is persistent in casting Khan

Despite others advocating for alternative stars to take on the role, Kabir remains steadfast in his choice of Khan for the lead in Babbar Sher, reportedly. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Kabir feels that the character suits no one but Salman. There are people around who are trying to push other stars to play the part, but Kabir is firm on Salman being his first choice for this feature film." Reportedly, the two have already met a few times too.

Upcoming projects of the duo

The source also disclosed that Salman is intrigued by the concept, and Kabir has committed to delivering the full script by the end of January. Kabir is currently working on his upcoming release Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan. Khan on the other hand is preparing for Vishnuvardhan's The Bull.