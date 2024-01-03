Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' fights for survival

Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' fights for survival

'Sam Bahadur' box office collection

Sam Bahadur was one of the most anticipated movies of 2023 and the war biopic delivered up to the expectations of viewers. Even though it was pitted against a pan-India actioner like Animal, the Vicky Kaushal-headlined film found its ground and surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark globally. The film is based on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's life and garnered favorable reviews from critics.

Aiming for the Rs. 100 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Meghna Gulzar directorial earned Rs. 25 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 90.4 crore in India. Kaushal's portrayal of Manekshaw was praised and loved by viewers across the spectrum. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala.

