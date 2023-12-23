Exclusive: 'Dunki' actor Komal Sachdeva thought her casting was prank

By Divya Raje Bhonsale Dec 23, 2023

Komal Sachdeva plays one of the characters wanting to settle in England in 'Dunki'

It is every actor's dream to work in a film led by a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan and helmed by a critically acclaimed filmmaker like Rajkumar Hirani. With just one audition and a two-day wait, actor Komal Sachdeva was living the dream of many when she was cast for Dunki. Read our exclusive chat with Sachdeva, where she recalls her Dunki moments.

Audition confirmation or a prank call? What she thought

Two days after her audition, she was locked in for the role, with Hirani's office calling her to sign the contract. She wondered if it was a prank by someone. "I kept thinking maybe someone was pulling a prank on me because it happened so quickly. I decided that I'll not tell it to anyone till the time I've done the formalities," she said.

Her small role was extended to international scenes

Initially, Sachdeva was cast for a small role to be shot in Mumbai. "I was never part of crossing the border scenes but the classroom ones where they're learning how to cross it," she said. But little did she know that the role got extended. "A few months later, I got told they've increased my role, and I'll be shooting internationally too," shared Sachdeva.

Saudi Arabia's desert, harsh weather, and challenges

For the international schedule, Sachdeva flew to Saudi Arabia with the Dunki team, where they had to shoot border crossing scenes in a desert amid harsh hot weather. Recalling the challenges, she said, "I was made to wear shoes that were per the look but not meant for deserts. The action sequence in the desert eventually left me with swollen feet and calves."

On working with SRK, Hirani, Boman Irani

Two common factors Sachdeva found in Khan, Hirani, and Boman Irani are that "they are humble and their work ethics are very high." "Despite the fandom he has, SRK makes you calm and comfortable in his presence." "Hirani loves to take feedback from everyone. And [Irani] swears by the script. He will rehearse his lines multiple times before delivering his final and best shot."

What's next for Sachdeva?

After having worked in films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Sukhee, and now Dunki, Sachdeva is gearing up for the release of a web series. "I will next feature in the third season of Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in February or March," she said. She concluded by adding she will continue to audition for more roles.