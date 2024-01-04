Mammootty's 'Kaathal - The Core' OTT streaming details are here

'Kaathal - The Core' is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video in the USA

Kaathal - The Core starring Mammootty and Jyothika in lead roles was one of the most endearing dramas of 2023. The film received rave reviews from critics and viewers. The ardent cinephiles are eagerly waiting for its OTT release and now the movie is available on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. Interestingly, the film is available in the USA and it will arrive in India soon.

Tentative OTT release date in India

As reported by OTTplay, South Indian films usually land on OTT platforms about four weeks after their theatrical debut. However, Kaathal's creators chose to postpone its OTT release until it had spent over 50 days in theaters. The film is now available for rent on the OTT platform in the USA and will transition to rent-free streaming later.

Plotline and theme of the film

Directed by Jeo Baby and written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, the film delves into themes of homosexuality and society's treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals in India. The plot centers around a retired bank manager who runs for local panchayat elections, only to be stunned when his wife files for divorce, claiming he is homosexual.