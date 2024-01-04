All about Rajkumar Hirani's OTT series featuring Vikrant Massey

All about Rajkumar Hirani's OTT series featuring Vikrant Massey

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Rajkumar Hirani has shared whether he will be making another 'Munna Bhai' film

After the success of Dunki, director Rajkumar Hirani is set to make his OTT debut, talks about which have been creating a buzz for some time now. Starring Vikrant Massey in the leading role, the untitled next of Hirani is touted to be a web series. In a recent interaction with PTI, the filmmaker opened up on his latest title, and here's a recap of everything we know about it.

Why does this story matter?

According to reports, Hirani will not be helming the OTT series. However, he will be producing it, and will also be involved creatively in its making process. The 61-year-old filmmaker, famous for his heartwarming movies like the Munna Bhai series, 3 Idiots, PK, and the biopic Sanju, has expressed his enthusiasm about the script and his involvement in the project.

Filming to begin in January

Hirani's first venture into the world of OTT is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Talking to PTI, he said, "I'm doing an OTT show, which we actually start shooting this month. I'm a showrunner for that, I'm not directing it. It's a show for Hotstar (Disney+ Hotstar) and (Vikrant) Massey is playing a role in it."

Hirani is excited about the script

The filmmaker also spoke about his excitement regarding the series's script. "It's something I'm very happy about with the script and the way it has panned out. On this show, I'm really involved and it's in my own space." Hirani also revealed that he has been working on more scripts during the COVID-19 pandemic and will make decisions on future projects soon.

Is 'Munna Bhai 3' in the making?

Best known for Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Hirani addressed talks around a potential third installment. "It's not that I don't want to do it, 100% I want to do it because I had fun making those films. After every film, I've tried to write one Munna Bhai. So, I've five unfinished Munna Bhai scripts lying with me with various titles such as Munna Bhai Chale America, Munna Bhai BA LLB, and Munna Bhai Chal Basse."