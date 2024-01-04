'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' gets 6.3M viewing hours globally

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' gets 6.3M viewing hours globally

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:40 pm Jan 04, 202412:40 pm

'Kho Gaye um Kahan' premiered on Netflix on December 26, 2023

Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment's last production release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has been receiving a lot of love from the audiences and the critics. The film, which was released on December 26, 2023, has clocked a whopping 6.3M viewing hours on Netflix. According to the steamer, the film has been a viewers' favorite within a week of its release.

2/5

Why does this matter?

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is the last major Bollywood release of 2023. Skipping the theaters, the film premiered directly on OTT. It follows the story of three friends- Imaad, Ahana, and Neil, who are struggling with their relationships. It also throws light on the speed-dating culture, stalking your ex on social media, trolling, and other adversities of the digital era that youngsters go through.

3/5

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is on the trends

Starring Adarsh Gourav, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the Netflix original film is trending in the Top 10 Non-English Films on the streamer. Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh of Netflix India Original Films said, "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is one of the Top 10 trending non-English films globally. And we are grateful for the constant appreciation from the industry and audience at large."

4/5

Arjun Varain Singh on his directorial

It marked the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh, who co-wrote the story with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Talking about his debut film, Singh said, "I wanted to tell a story which resonated with the generation that I grew up with and it is extremely gratifying to see the audience reception...this film will always be a special part of my journey ahead."

5/5

Everything to know about the film

With the three young actors in the leading roles, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also features Kalki Kanmani and Rohan Gurbaxani in pivotal roles. It is jointly produced by Akhtar and Kagti's Tiger Baby, and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. The film's music, which has also been earning praise, is composed by OAFF-Savera, Sachin-Jigar, Ankur Tewari, Karan Kanchan, Rashmeet Kaur, and Achint.