'Elvis Evolution': Elvis Presley to make a comeback via AI

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

'Elvis Evolution': Elvis Presley to make a comeback via AI

By Aikantik Bag 12:02 pm Jan 04, 202412:02 pm

'Elvis Evolution' is headed for November 2024 release

Elvis Presley stans, are you ready?! Yes, the King of Rock and Roll will be virtually resurrected in an innovative immersive concert experience titled Elvis Evolution. Utilizing AI and holographic projections crafted from countless personal photos and home videos, the show is set to debut in London this November before heading to Las Vegas, Berlin, and Tokyo. This groundbreaking event follows the success of ABBA Voyage, a virtual concert showcasing digital avatars of the renowned Swedish pop group, ABBA.

2/3

Layered Reality has secured global rights for 'Elvis Evolution'

Layered Reality, a British immersive entertainment company, has obtained the global rights for Elvis Evolution. The firm has previously produced immersive experiences such as The Gunpowder Plot and The War of The Worlds. Andrew McGuinness, Layered Reality's founder and CEO, described the show as "a next-generation tribute to the musical legend," allowing audiences to "step into the world of Elvis and walk in his shoes."

3/3

More about the innovative technology

The concert will showcase a life-sized digital Presley and incorporate AI, holographic projection, augmented reality, live theater, and multi-sensory effects, as per Layered Reality. McGuinness explained that the experience would grant fans a "deeper insight into Elvis's life," transporting them back in time to witness his rapid rise to stardom, larger-than-life personality, and the cultural revolution he sparked during the 1950s and 1960s.