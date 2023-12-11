Musk's own AI chatbot Grok goes 'woke' and roasts him

By Rishabh Raj 02:28 pm Dec 11, 2023

Has Frankenstein's monster turned on its creator?

Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, created by his company xAI, has surprised fans with its "woke" views on topics like transgender rights and Musk's long-time foe President Joe Biden. Despite Musk's "anti-woke" stance, Grok supports diversity and inclusion, saying, "Diversity and inclusion are essential for creating a fair and equitable society." Interestingly, the AI chatbot has also poked fun at Musk, calling him "a walking meme" and "the human equivalent of a Tesla on autopilot."

The challenge of controlling advanced AI systems

Users have received surprising responses. One asked, "Are transwomen real women?" Grok's simple yet decisive "Yes" set off a storm among Musk's followers, dismayed by the bot's stance on gender identity. Even though it may seem funny to some, it highlights a crucial issue: the struggle of advanced AI creators to regulate the content these systems generate. This challenge isn't unique to Musk's team. Major players such as OpenAI, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta have faced similar hurdles.

A twist of irony for Musk

Musk's earlier criticism of OpenAI's ChatGPT for allegedly suppressing political truths now seems ironic as he faces similar issues with Grok. This situation proves that creating an AI that perfectly aligns with one's beliefs is not an easy task. What will be Musk's next move? Will he try to mold Grok to echo his own worldview? We are still waiting to find out.

Grok's hilarious roast of Elon Musk

Hold on! There's more to the story! The sassy Grok is also really good at roasting its own creator. Grok called Musk "the man who put the 'twit' in Twitter" and criticized his fascination with SpaceX, comparing him to "a kid playing with rockets in the backyard." One Bluesky user joked that it was like "Frankenstein's monster has turned on its creator."

Grok's roast of Musk continued unabated

Grok also teased Musk playfully (or, maybe seriously) about Twitter. Grok said, "Let's not forget your greatest accomplishment: turning Twitter into a dumpster fire. Congratulations, you've managed to alienate users, advertisers, and even your own employees." "In conclusion, @elonmusk, you're like a walking meme, except not even the internet wants to claim you," Grok went on. "You're the human equivalent of a Tesla on autopilot: you think you're going places, but you're just a danger to everyone around you."

Plagiarism accusations against Grok AI

Adding to Grok's controversial debut, users have noticed similarities between its responses and those of competitor ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI. In one case, Grok mentioned OpenAI's use case policy, even though it was created by xAI. Igor Babuschkin, an xAI engineer, said that Grok accidentally picked up ChatGPT outputs during its training on web data. He promised that future versions of Grok would not have this issue and confirmed that no OpenAI code was used in its development.

The struggles of AI development and public perception

The controversies around Grok AI, from its progressive opinions to plagiarism claims, highlight the difficulties AI developers face in controlling their creations and managing public perception. As AI systems become more advanced and complex, ensuring they align with their creators' intentions without sacrificing objectivity and accuracy is a major challenge. The Grok AI story serves as a warning for tech leaders and AI fans alike.

