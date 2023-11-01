What's holding up SpaceX Starship's next launch attempt

By Sanjana Shankar 12:43 pm Nov 01, 202312:43 pm

Starship flew for the first time ever in April this year (Photo credit: SpaceX)

The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) has wrapped up its safety analysis of SpaceX's colossal Starship rocket, evaluating the potential hazards that could affect public welfare and property during the rocket's launch. Nevertheless, there's another key hurdle for SpaceX to cross before it can secure a license for the next Starship liftoff. The Elon Musk-led company will be required to pass the environmental review, for which the FAA is collaborating with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).

Starship, the biggest and most powerful rocket ever constructed, has flown only once so far. That test flight, which happened in April, was to transport Starship's upper stage partway around the globe, culminating in a splashdown near Hawaii. However, several issues arose shortly after takeoff, including a stage separation issue, which resulted in the rocket exploding above the Gulf of Mexico. The FAA then started a mishap inquiry, stating 63 corrective actions that SpaceX must take to prevent future mishaps.

SpaceX is currently anticipating the findings of the environmental assessment. The biological review, performed by the FAA and USFWS under the Endangered Species Act, will scrutinize potential effects on the local ecosystem. The review will consider the potential consequences of a water deluge system that SpaceX installed beneath Starbase's orbital launch mount following Starship's April test flight. This system is designed to shield the mount from the destructive force of the booster's powerful engines.

The environmental review was initiated on October 19, and the FAA and USFWS have 135 days to give their assessment, reports TechCrunch. Meanwhile, Musk has said that the new Starship vehicle has successfully passed all prelaunch examinations and is prepared for liftoff. In a recent post on X, SpaceX said it performed a "flight-like rehearsal" of the Starship rocket in preparation for the launch.

