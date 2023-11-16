YouTube will allow creators mimic music artists using AI

By Rishabh Raj 04:49 pm Nov 16, 2023

YouTube has onboarded nine popular music artists for this

YouTube is rolling out an innovative feature called Dream Track, which lets select Shorts creators in the US craft original music clips using AI-generated vocals from well-known artists. This feature is driven by Google DeepMind's most advanced music generation model Lyria. Dream Track features artists such as Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Sia, T-Pain, Troye Sivan, Papoose, and Alec Benjami.

How Dream Track works?

With Dream Track, creators can input an idea into a creation prompt and choose a participating artist from a carousel to generate distinctive soundtracks up to 30 seconds long for their short videos. This feature is among YouTube's initial set of AI-based music experiments and follows the platform's announcement of plans to collaborate closely with music partners to safeguard artists' creative works and copyrights while ensuring fair compensation in the age of generative AI.

YouTube's music AI incubator and tools

In August, YouTube unveiled a Music AI incubator, with Universal Music Group as its inaugural partner. Universal Music artists, songwriters, and producers will examine and offer feedback on YouTube's AI-related music tools and product experiments. Additionally, the platform is working on potential tools that could assist artists in enhancing their creative process and music creation journey, such as generating a guitar riff by humming or transforming a song from one genre to another.

New policy on AI-generated content

YouTube recently implemented a policy mandating creators to disclose if they have uploaded modified or synthetic content that appears realistic, including videos utilizing AI tools. Under this policy, YouTube's music partners can request the removal of AI-generated music content that imitates an artist's distinct singing or rapping voice. When deciding whether to approve a removal request, the platform will take into account factors like news reporting, analysis, or critique of the synthetic vocals.

Generative AI products for creators

YouTube is also launching a collection of generative AI products and tools aimed at creators, including the capability to produce AI-generated video or image backgrounds for short videos by typing an idea into a prompt. These tools will aid creators in generating new video concepts, discovering music tracks for their videos, and connecting with new audiences through features like automatic dubbing. Content created using these tools will be automatically labeled as altered or synthetic.