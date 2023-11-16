Sensex climbs over 300 points, Nifty settles above 19,760 mark
On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.47% to 65,982.48 points, the Nifty jumped 0.46% to 19,765.2 points. The broader market largely traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bullish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 100.4 points to close at 11,875.35 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
On Thursday, NIFTY IT, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY PHARMA emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 2.62%, 0.91%, and 0.86%, respectively. Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, and TCS emerged as the top-gaining stocks, edging up 3.22%, 2.85%, and 2.75%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Axis Bank, Power Grid Corporation, and Coal India, which plunged 1.44%, 1.4%, and 1.37%, respectively.
Take a glance at the global markets
In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index and the Nikkei plunged 0.72% and 0.29% to 3,050.93 points and 33,424.41 points, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ ended on a strong, positive note, surging 18.03 points, or 0.13%, to 14,112.41 points.
INR dropped 0.1% against the US Dollar
The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.1% to settle at Rs. 83.23 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. Both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.28% to Rs. 60,278, while that of silver futures climbed 0.66% to Rs. 72,847. The crude oil futures slipped 0.89% to $76.5 per barrel.
Here are fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday
Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.
How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?
Bitcoin is currently trading at $37,381.83, which is up by 4.33% from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 2.88% and is selling at $2,045.02. BNB and Cardano are trading at $252.08 (2.79% up) and $0.397 (9.33% up), respectively. Up by 8.47% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07985.