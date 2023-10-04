Sensex slips to 65,226 points, Nifty settles below 19,440 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:00 pm Oct 04, 202304:00 pm

Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 1.39% to 11,448 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While the Sensex plunged 0.44% to 65,226.04 points, the Nifty fell 0.48% to 19,436.1 points. The midcap indices were also in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 158.7 points, or 1.39%, to 11,448.9 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY IT and NIFTY FMCG, gaining 0.3% and 0.22%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Adani Enterprises, Nestle, and HUL, which climbed 3.25%, 3.01%, and 1.58%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Axis Bank, SBI, and NTPC, which plunged 4.37%, 2.77%, and 2.51%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, both the Hang Seng and Nikkei ended in green, advancing to 17,195.84 points and 30,526.88 points, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 248.31 points, or 1.87%, to 13,059.47 points.

INR goes down 0.02% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Wednesday weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.02% to settle at Rs. 83.24. Meanwhile, not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices as they were trading flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 56,265, the price of silver ended at Rs. 67,273. Crude oil futures fell by $1.2, or 1.34% to $88.27 per barrel.

Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter, and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $27,598.58, a 0.07% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.61% and is selling at $1,649.89. BNB and Cardano are listed at $212.79 (1.14% down) and $0.2581 (1.56% down), respectively. Down 1.21% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06121.