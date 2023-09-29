Sensex gains 320 points, Nifty settles near 19,640 mark

By Akash Pandey 03:55 pm Sep 29, 202303:55 pm

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.36% to settle at 11,611 points

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw an upward trend. While the Sensex rose 0.49% to 65,828.41 points, the Nifty jumped 0.59% to 19,638.3 points. The midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.36% to 11,611.65 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top-performing sectors, NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PSE led the way, gaining 2.59%, 1.92%, and 1.91%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Hindalco, NTPC and Hero Motocorp, which climbed 5.53%, 3.59%, and 2.94%, respectively. Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises, LTIMindtree, and HCL Tech lead the negative pack, plummeting 2.48%, 1.05%, and 0.57%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

The Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei dropping to 3,110.48 points, 17,809.66 points, and 31,857.62 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ surged 108.43 points, or 0.83%, to 13,201.28 points.

INR goes up 0.19% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.19% to close at Rs. 83.04 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices traded in the green. While the gold futures gained 0.52%, to settle at Rs. 57,425, silver futures shot up by 1.72%, to Rs. 71,816. The crude oil futures prices soared 0.54% to settle at $92.29 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies performed?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $27,034.11, which is a 2.36% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,672.47, up 3.33%. BNB and Cardano are trading at $216.15 (1.55% up) and $0.2519 (2.59% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06172, up 1.51% from yesterday.