Sensex slips 316 points, Nifty settles near 19,530 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:00 pm Oct 03, 202304:00 pm

ONGC, Eicher Motors, and Maruti Suzuki emerged as the biggest losers

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the Sensex slipped 316.31 points, or 0.48%, to 65,512.1 points, the Nifty shed 109.55 points, or 0.56%, to 19,528.75 points. Mimicking the broader market trend, the midcap indices also ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 11,607.6 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY REALTY, which rose 2.32%, 0.99%, and 0.46%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Bajaj Finance, Larsen, and Titan Company, which climbed 2%, 1.67%, and 1.34%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, ONGC, Eicher Motors, and Maruti Suzuki emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 3.78%, 2.68%, and 2.67%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, both the Hang Seng Index and Nikkei ended in green, advancing to 17,331.22 points and 31,237.94 points, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 88.45 points, or 0.67%, to 13,307.77 points.

INR goes down 0.19% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.19% lower to Rs. 83.21 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 56,301 and Rs. 67,200, respectively. Also, the crude oil futures fell by $1.61, or 1.78% to $89.03 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $27,557.62, which is a 2.62% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is down 4.18%, and is selling at $1,659.69. BNB and Cardano are trading at $215.28 (2.00% down) and $0.2621 (2.54% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 2.72% lower than yesterday at $0.06193.