Sensex gains 635 points, Nifty settles near 19,050 mark
On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 1.01% to 63,782.80 points while the Nifty gained 1.01% to end at 19,047.30 points. The midcap stocks also showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.27% to close at 11,033.1 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY REALTY, which rose 3.95%, 2.51%, and 1.91%, respectively. Furthermore, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, and Coal India emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 3.04%, 2.96%, and 2.74%, respectively. The biggest stock losers were UPL, Dr. Reddys Labs, and Asian Paints, which plunged 0.48%, 0.26%, and 0.2%, respectively.
Take a glance at the global markets
In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei climbed 0.98%, 2.04%, and 1.26% to settle at 3,017.78 points, 17,398.73 points, and 30,991.69 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ shed 225.62 points, or 1.76%, to 12,595.61 points.
INR goes up 0.06% against the US Dollar
On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) rose 0.06% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 83.23 in the forex trade. On the other hand, the gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note, with the former settling at Rs. 60,896, and the latter at Rs. 71,643. The crude oil futures prices surged by $1.96, or 2.35% to $85.39 per barrel.
No change in fuel prices
The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.
How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?
Bitcoin is currently trading at $34,175.97, which is a 0.60% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is down 2.56% and is trading at $1,790.12. BNB and Cardano are priced at $224.72 (0.31% down) and $0.2862 (2.51% down), respectively. Finally, down 1.40% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07119.