Sensex gains 635 points, Nifty settles near 19,050 mark

1/6

Business 2 min read

Sensex gains 635 points, Nifty settles near 19,050 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:11 pm Oct 27, 202304:11 pm

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.27% to close at 11,033 points

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 1.01% to 63,782.80 points while the Nifty gained 1.01% to end at 19,047.30 points. The midcap stocks also showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.27% to close at 11,033.1 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

2/6

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY REALTY, which rose 3.95%, 2.51%, and 1.91%, respectively. Furthermore, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, and Coal India emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 3.04%, 2.96%, and 2.74%, respectively. The biggest stock losers were UPL, Dr. Reddys Labs, and Asian Paints, which plunged 0.48%, 0.26%, and 0.2%, respectively.

3/6

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei climbed 0.98%, 2.04%, and 1.26% to settle at 3,017.78 points, 17,398.73 points, and 30,991.69 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ shed 225.62 points, or 1.76%, to 12,595.61 points.

4/6

INR goes up 0.06% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) rose 0.06% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 83.23 in the forex trade. On the other hand, the gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note, with the former settling at Rs. 60,896, and the latter at Rs. 71,643. The crude oil futures prices surged by $1.96, or 2.35% to $85.39 per barrel.

5/6

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

6/6

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $34,175.97, which is a 0.60% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is down 2.56% and is trading at $1,790.12. BNB and Cardano are priced at $224.72 (0.31% down) and $0.2862 (2.51% down), respectively. Finally, down 1.40% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07119.