Dec 11, 2023

The sensor is expected to debut in upcoming flagship smartphones

Sony is making waves in the world of smartphone cameras with its new LYTIA series. The LYT-808 sensor, available in the latest flagship models like the OnePlus 12 and Realme GT5 Pro, is grabbing the spotlight for its performance. And now, we are hearing about a new LYT-900 camera sensor. There is a buzz that it could be found in upcoming devices like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and OPPO Find X7 Pro. Here's what to expect from the new camera.

LYT-900 v/s LYT-808: The key differences

The LYT-900 sensor will take mobile photography to the next level. According to Sony, this powerhouse sensor boasts a 1.0-inch size, 50MP resolution, and 1.6μm pixel size. In contrast, the existing LYT-808 sensor has a 1/1.4-inch size, 50MP resolution, and 1.12μm pixel size. Tech enthusiasts are excited about the release, as the LYT-900's impressive specs are expected to redefine the photography experience on smartphones and set a new benchmark for flagship devices.

Awaiting the debut of LYT-900 in next-gen smartphones

As smartphone makers keep pushing the envelope, Sony's LYTIA series is set to make a significant impact on the industry. Both consumers and insiders are eagerly awaiting the debut of the LYT-900 in the next wave of ultra-high-end flagship smartphones. Xiaomi and OPPO have a partnership with Leica and Hasselblad, respectively, for color science and image processing. It remains to be seen how Sony's new sensor will help devices like Xiaomi 14 Ultra and OPPO Find X7 Pro.