Sony Bravia X90L TVs debut in India: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey June 26, 2023 | 06:51 pm 2 min read

Sony Bravia X90L line-up comes with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit integration (Photo credit: Sony)

Sony has introduced new Bravia televisions, as a part of its Bravia X90L series, in India. The new home entertainment devices pack flagship specifications and features. Starting at Rs. 1,39,990, the line-up offers 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch display models, each of which features a UHD resolution, HDR format, Doby Vision, and a range of image enhancement algorithms. Let's have a look.

Why does this story matter?

Sony's Bravia series is quite popular in India. The brand continues to introduce high-end smart TVs in the premium segment in order to take on the likes of rival manufacturers such as Samsung and LG. Right after launching the Bravia X82L line-up, the company brings in the Bravia X90L series, which comes as the successor to the X90K range, launched in June 2022.

The line-up gets IMAX Enhanced certification

The Bravia X90L series features a minimalist design, and an X-balanced speaker supporting Dolby Atmos. Offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes, the smart TVs bear a 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, XR Contrast Pro Booster, XR Triluminos Pro, and XR Clear Image for a realistic viewing experience. The IMAX Enhanced televisions feature 4K upscaling technology and XR Motion Clarity for blur-free fast-paced scenes.

The televisions are equipped with a Game Mode

The Bravia X90L series gets support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. The televisions also offer a Game mode, which improves the gaming experience when integrated with Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console.

Support for hands-free Google Assistant is onboard

The Bravia X90L series is powered by Sony's Cognitive Processor XR processor, which handles image processing and more. The devices run on Android TV, with the Google TV UI. They get support for hands-free Google Assistant, and over 10,000 apps, which can be accessed through the Google Play Store for Android TV. The televisions include ALLM, auto HDR tone mapping, and more.

Sony X90L series: Pricing and availability

The newly launched Sony X90L (55-inch) costs Rs. 1,39,990. On the other hand, the 65-inch variant is priced at Rs. 1,79,990. These two models are now available for purchase. The price and availability details of the 75-inch model will be announced later.