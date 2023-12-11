These AI features are coming to Samsung Galaxy S24 series

1/7

Technology 3 min read

These AI features are coming to Samsung Galaxy S24 series

By Akash Pandey 12:55 pm Dec 11, 202312:55 pm

The Galaxy S24 series will run on Android 14

Samsung's next big update, the One UI 6.1, is set to launch alongside the Galaxy S24, and it's packed with AI features inspired by Google Pixel smartphones. According to a leak by Benit Bruhner Pro on X (previously Twitter), we can expect AI-generated wallpapers, live translation during calls, improved photo editing capabilities, and more features on the next-gen flagship smartphones from Samsung. The handsets—S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra—are likely to debut in early 2024.

2/7

AI-generated wallpapers and lock screen effects

One of the coolest features in One UI 6.1 is an AI-driven wallpaper generator that creates wallpapers based on user preferences and inputs. All you have to do is enter the subject and background names, and voilà - a custom wallpaper! Plus, the lock screen will let you add portrait and weather effects too. This is similar to what Google already offers on its Pixel 8 series and hence it is no surprise that Samsung is stepping up its game.

3/7

Enhanced photo editing and Samsung Notes auto formatting

The built-in photo editor in One UI 6.1 is getting a major upgrade too. You'll be able to move objects from one image to another with a simple drag-and-drop gesture, and even expand images to fill in missing details. Samsung Notes is also getting a revamp, with the ability to summarize long notes into easy-to-read bullet points and auto-format handwritten notes after converting them to text.

4/7

Live translation during calls and voice focus

One UI 6.1 will let you translate voice calls live from one language to another, thanks to Samsung Gauss, the company's first in-house large language foundational model. And let's not forget the Voice Focus feature, which is already available on some mid-range and entry-level phones but will make its way to high-end devices with One UI 6.1. This nifty feature filters out background noise for clearer calls, similar to Google's Clear Calling feature on Pixel phones.

5/7

One UI 6.1 prioritizes smartphone battery optimization even further

Besides being jam-packed with AI-powered features, One UI 6.1 will also take care of your smartphone's battery health. Leaked details suggest One UI 6.1 enhances battery protection. The Basic mode halts charging at 100%. Adapt mode charges to 80%, pausing until the user wakes up. The Max mode stops at 85%, promoting battery health. Some of these battery protection features may leverage on-device AI, adapting to the usage patterns of the user.

6/7

One UI 6.1 features may come to Galaxy S23 handsets

Samsung is currently focused on software development, with One UI 6.1 set to debut alongside the Galaxy S24 lineup. The update is also being tested for existing Galaxy models, including the Galaxy S23 series. A test firmware (S918NKSU2ZWX2) for the S23 Ultra hints at One UI 6.1 integration. However, it remains to be seen which AI-powered features will make their way to older devices because Samsung will keep most of these features limited to the S24 range to attract buyers.

7/7

Galaxy S24 series will launch in mid-January

We still have a month before the Galaxy S24 series announcement but all the hardware specifications have already been leaked. As for the highlight, the upcoming Galaxy devices will use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with standard S24 and S24+ likely being powered by Exynos 2400 outside the US. The lineup will rely heavily on AI features, similar to Google Pixel smartphones. Samsung is preparing for a launch in mid-January 2024, ahead of its usual schedule.