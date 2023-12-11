Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem today's codes

By Akash Pandey 09:23 am Dec 11, 202309:23 am

Some codes may not work in your region due to server restrictions

Garena Free Fire MAX has gained a significant following in India, thanks to its improved visuals and rewards redemption program. This free-to-play multiplayer battle royale game allows players to acquire various in-game items through redeemable codes. The bonuses help enhance players' performance on the battlefield, enabling them to achieve higher scores. Here are the redeemable codes for today.

Check out today's list

The Garena Free Fire MAX codes for December 11, can be used to get premium bundles, royale vouchers, diamonds, and more for free. Take a look at the codes. FF10GCGXRNHY, F6T78KJHGSERFF87, FF11HHGCGK3B, F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57 FF8MBDXPVCB1, FF8MLZVX22CB, FF1164XNJZ2V, FF6B6OWXD0EB FF30NL3H5L6K FF11DAKX4WHV, FUTYJT5I78OI78F2, F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57 FF11NJN5YS3E, FF119MB3PFA5

How to unlock in-game rewards

Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire MAX (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your Facebook, X, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. Add an alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on Confirm, and then press Ok. After every successful redemption, you can collect the associated reward from your in-game mail section.

Codes are valid for a limited duration

Players must adhere to certain fundamental guidelines when redeeming Garena Free Fire MAX codes. These codes are exclusive to gamers on Indian servers and can only be redeemed once by each individual. While players have the option to claim multiple codes, it's essential to redeem alphanumeric codes through the rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours of their release.