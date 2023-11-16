WhatsApp beta lets users view status updates within chat screen

Technology 2 min read

By Sanjana Shankar 12:29 pm Nov 16, 202312:29 pm

The feature is currently under development and not accessible yet

WhatsApp just made it a whole lot easier to view statuses. Beta users can now check status updates directly from the chat screen. The feature makes it convenient to keep up with status updates without having to toggle between different in-app tabs, especially now that the Updates section also includes Channels. Currently accessible to select beta testers, the feature, part of the app's latest Android beta update 2.23.24.23, will be expanded to more users over the coming weeks.

Enhanced status update visibility

As reported by WABetaInfo, the status ring is now displayed around the profile picture in the top app bar within the chat screen. To note, WhatsApp also lets you view statuses from the chat info screen but the latest addition makes it much more accessible. As part of the Android 2.22.18.17 update, WhatsApp allows users to see status updates from the chat list, similar to Instagram where users can view stories from DMs.

Improved user experience and engagement

It's worth mentioning that if users decide to mute status updates from specific contacts, those updates will not be shown within the chat with the respective contacts. Integrating status updates into the conversation screen results in a more user-friendly experience, akin to Instagram Stories. Additionally, WhatsApp recently introduced a voice chat feature to enhance the calling experience within large groups.

