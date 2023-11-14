WhatsApp introduces Discord-inspired voice chat feature: How to access

By Sanjana Shankar 10:08 am Nov 14, 202310:08 am

The feature will be released globally in the coming weeks

WhatsApp is rolling out a novel voice chat feature that enhances voice calls in large groups. Unlike conventional group calls that alert all members, the new voice chat function will not ring participants. It will deliver a push notification and an in-chat bubble, which users can tap to join. This feature, which is similar to Discord, seeks to streamline communication in sizable groups while allowing users to continue texting simultaneously.

Voice chat controls and encryption

To start a voice chat, head to the group chat and tap the waveform-like icon present at the top right corner of the screen. All call controls will be accessible from the in-chat bubble at the top of the screen and you can see who has joined therein. Voice chats will support up to 32 participants and will be end-to-end encrypted. This enhancement aligns WhatsApp with platforms like Discord, Telegram, and Slack, which also support similar conversations.

What about its availability?

In the coming weeks, WhatsApp will release the voice chat feature worldwide, on Android and iOS, beginning with groups comprising 33 or more members. The feature comes a few weeks after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed during the company's Q3 earnings call that users and businesses engage in over 600 million interactions daily across its platforms. The suite of apps and other revenue streams generated $293 million in Q3, representing a 53% year-over-year increase, primarily driven by the WhatsApp Business.