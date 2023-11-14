Garena Free Fire MAX codes for November 14: Redeem now

By Akash Pandey 09:21 am Nov 14, 202309:21 am

Some codes may have server restrictions

Garena Free Fire MAX has unveiled a fresh batch of redeem codes for November 14, offering players the opportunity to obtain enticing in-game rewards, weapons, and more. Utilizing the codes is an excellent method for gamers to enhance their gameplay without having to spend actual money on in-game transactions. That being said, the game creators have been focusing on developing engaging narratives for each game character and event, allowing players to feel like they are part of a larger world.

Here's the list of codes

The redeemable codes for November 14 are listed here. Players are urged to claim as many codes as they can to increase their odds of securing thrilling rewards. ZFIXDVTSLSC, GHTARTYUOI76, AWTULLOIVG6H, 6U5WSRTBMGDS. QERTG56YUPKH, OP8HVMNGRDAE, MKHGVRAW34RT, DINDNOFNJDND6H. GGHHENKOPT56, JGFHFGHBGYG341, 4TPQRDQJHVP4, HHNAT6VKQ9R7. XFW4Z6Q882WY, 2FG94YCW9VMV, TDK4JWN6RD6, HFNSJ6W74Z48. V44ZZ5YY7CBS.

How to unlock in-game rewards?

The redeem codes are distinctive 12-digit alphanumeric ones that hold secret rewards. Players can earn anything from outfits to free diamonds using these codes. To redeem them, players need to enter the codes on the official redemption website. There is no cap on the number of codes a player can claim, but they cannot use the same code more than once. The codes have an expiration window of 12-18 hours and may be limited to specific regions.