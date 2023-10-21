Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21

By Akash Pandey 11:55 am Oct 21, 2023

Some codes might have server restrictions (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has unveiled redeem codes for Saturday (October 21). These alphanumeric codes, consisting of letters and numbers, can be used to obtain in-game rewards such as weapons, diamonds, skins, and more. Developers release new codes daily and have created a specialized microsite for gamers to redeem them. Players can acquire Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute, and more through daily redeem codes.

Check out the latest codes

The redeem codes for Saturday (October 21) are listed here: FF87DKF8WX8Q, FFP2NKAC64NP, TXF4RMO6YICH, MM5ODFFDCEEW FF5XZSZM6LEF, FFTQT5IRMCNX, FFA9UVHX4H7D, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ FFJ6R86TJDN8, FU5OPKTT56LP, RNTW4A2TMCVU, O8YOP7BZ150T Q1RC5NPZ2C2F, 66QSZD5ZEMHH, O1W9PGX13WO8, POE12EY41QCS LXXEP7XZQ5KT, 84H8KEYTAGB4THZT, DD0C87W7KBWF3U2, 6EVZP2VUWM437PAL 4SZC6U8W60EDZ6UH, BH212GDTALRU5RW, HAKFVTES6GSFJTZ9, H6T2FTKZ77KEJ7ED

Here's how to unlock in-game rewards

The redeem codes are accessible for a limited time and are restricted to the first few users. Gamers should act quickly to redeem them before they run out. To claim, players need to visit the game's rewards redemption site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and sign in to their account using Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID. After copying the provided codes and pasting them into the text box, click on "Confirm" to proceed. The rewards will be sent to the in-game mail section.