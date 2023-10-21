SpaceX to deploy 44 Starlink satellites today

Oct 21, 2023

SpaceX will livestream the event on its X account, starting 5 minutes before launch

SpaceX is gearing up to launch 21 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base at 12:47am PT (1:17pm IST) on Saturday. The Falcon 9 rocket will transport satellites, and if the initial launch attempt fails, three backup opportunities are available between 1:23-3:00am PT. Moreover, a second Falcon 9 will launch at 10:17pm ET on Saturday (7:47am Sunday IST) from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying 23 Starlinks with five backup opportunities from 11:07pm-2:15am ET.

V2 Mini Starlink satellites with enhanced bandwidth onboard

In the first launch mission, 21 V2 Mini Starlink satellites are slated for deployment. Notably, these are larger than the earlier V1.5 satellites and feature improved antennas and bigger solar panels. These spacecraft can provide four times more bandwidth than their forerunners. Since their debut in February, this will be the 28th launch of V2 Minis. The second SpaceX launch, set for later on Saturday (local time), will carry the highest number of V2 Mini satellites on a single mission.

Falcon 9's first stage to land on drone ship

Assuming everything proceeds as planned in the California launch, the Falcon 9's first stage will safely return to Earth, landing on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" about eight-and-a-half minutes after launch. This will be the 16th flight for this specific rocket's first stage, just one short of SpaceX's reuse record established last month. The mission's objective is to release the 21 Starlink satellites from the Falcon 9's upper stage around 62-and-a-half minutes after launch.

SpaceX targets 100 flights in 2023

The latest launch will be SpaceX's 75th orbital mission this year, with the company targeting a total of 100 flights by the end of the year and 144 in 2024. Approximately 60% of this year's missions have focused on expanding Starlink, SpaceX's internet mega constellation. At present, Starlink is comprised of nearly 4,900 functioning satellites, and this number is anticipated to keep increasing well into the future.