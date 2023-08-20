Technology

Asteroid 2023 QR's high-speed encounter with Earth today

Written by Akash Pandey August 20, 2023 | 02:03 pm 1 min read

The asteroid will make the closest approach to Earth today

Asteroid 2023 QR, a member of the Apollo group of asteroids, is approaching Earth at a staggering speed of 75,165km/h. While the asteroid measures only 16 feet in width and does not pose a significant threat, its close proximity of 2,07,605km raises concerns. NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO), which is responsible for tracking Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) is closely monitoring the asteroid.

A look at Apollo Group's history

The Apollo group of space rocks comprises Earth-crossing asteroids named after the 1862 Apollo, which was discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s. Notably, the Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 also belonged to this group. It caused injuries to over 1,000 people. Asteroid 2023 QR is concerning, as any deflection in its trajectory may lead to severe consequences.

Importance of tracking Near-Earth Objects

Asteroid 2023 QR's close approach underscores the importance of tracking NEOs. When NASA's telescopes detect a new Near-Earth asteroid, astronomers report its observed position. The Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) then uses this data to determine the asteroid's most likely orbit around the Sun, helping to assess risks. This vital information allows scientists and authorities to take necessary precautions and ensure public safety.