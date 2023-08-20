Technology

Groundbreaking probiotic treatment targets autoimmunity; treats Multiple Sclerosis in mice

Written by Akash Pandey August 20, 2023 | 01:21 pm 2 min read

The treatment can potentially revolutionize management of chronic diseases

Researchers at Harvard Medical School have made a groundbreaking discovery. They have developed an experimental probiotic treatment that could help regulate autoimmune responses, particularly in conditions similar to multiple sclerosis (MS). This innovative probiotic is designed to regulate the activity of dendritic cells, and it has shown promising results in mice by suppressing autoimmunity in crucial brain regions.

This is how the research was carried out

During the research, the probiotics were placed into the guts of mice with conditions like MS. This suppressed autoimmunity in key regions of the brain. Interestingly, no engineered probiotic was found in the mice's bloodstreams, implying that the gut and brain communicate directly. If this works on humans, it could aid in treatment of some of the most dangerous diseases currently in existence.

It is a revolutionary in-body medicine for chronic diseases

The unique aspect of the probiotic is its ability to produce medicine from within the body, making it an ideal solution for lifelong diseases that require constant treatment. This long-lasting, self-sustaining treatment could potentially target other immune-mediated diseases beyond MS, benefiting those affected by autoimmune diseases. The treatment is more precise and has fewer side effects than existing options, potentially revolutionizing chronic disease management.

Personalized therapies: Future of gut microbe power

Looking ahead, researchers hope to engineer different types of probiotics that can produce various compounds and achieve different results, ultimately leading to more personalized and precise therapies in the future. Harnessing the power of these gut microbes could have a significant impact on inflammation and other health issues, paving the way for innovative treatments for a wide range of conditions.