Virgin Galactic's first commercial spaceflight tomorrow: Know key facts

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 28, 2023 | 09:20 am 3 min read

Virgin Galactic's first commercial space ride, called called Galactic 01, has been booked for research purposes (Photo credit: Virgin Galactic)

Virgin Galactic is on track to launch its first-ever commercial spaceflight on June 29. The maiden space ride, called Galactic 01, has been booked for research purposes. The crew on the upcoming mission includes three members from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy. The research mission is scheduled to take off from Spaceport America in New Mexico.

Why does this story matter?

The upcoming Galactic 01 will mark a crucial milestone for Virgin Galactic. While the company primarily aims at space tourism, it also wants to demonstrate the versatility of its spaceflight system for performing scientific research. Virgin Galactic appears to have a busy schedule lined up in the coming years. Part of its ambitious plans also includes flying commercial flights every month.

Virgin Galactic's suborbital spaceflight system comprises two aircraft

Virgin Galactic's spaceflight system comprises two aircraft: one is a two-pilot, six-passenger spaceplane called VSS Unity, and the other one is a carrier plane known as VMS Eve. VMS Eve takes off along with Unity at the time of launch. At about 50,000 feet, the Eve aircraft releases the Unity spaceplane, which then fires up its onboard engines.

People aboard Unity will experience a few moments of weightlessness

The Unity spaceplane will then reach a peak altitude of about 282,000 feet, about 14.5 kilometers short of the Karman line, which is said to be the point where space begins. People aboard Unity will experience a few moments of weightlessness and can get stunning views of Earth. Unity then makes its return trip, which ends with a runway landing.

These are the crew members of the Galactic 01 mission

Aboard the Unity spaceplane on the upcoming Galactic 01 mission will be Colonel Walter Villadei and Lieutenant Colonel Angelo Landolfi, both of whom are from the Italian Air Force, and Pantaleone Carlucci from the National Research Council of Italy. Virgin Galactic's instructor Colin Bennett will also be aboard the plane. Mike Masucci and Nicola Pecile will pilot the mission.

Galactic 01 will be carrying 13 different scientific experiments

As previously mentioned, Galactic 01 will be a scientific research mission that will last about 90 minutes. It will carry 13 different experiments to be performed in microgravity conditions during the suborbital flight. "VSS Unity's cabin will be transformed into a suborbital science lab to provide the environment for rack-mounted payloads and for the crew to interact with wearable payloads," said Virgin Galactic.

Here's how you can track the mission

Galactic 01 will liftoff from Spaceport America in New Mexico at 8:30pm IST on June 27. You can track the live stream of the mission via the company's official YouTube account and from its website as well.