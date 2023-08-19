Technology

NASA reports a 220-foot wide asteroid hurtling toward Earth

Written by Akash Pandey August 19, 2023 | 05:00 pm 2 min read

The asteroid 2023 PM1 isn't classified as a PHA

NASA has issued a warning about asteroid 2023 PM1, which is hurtling toward Earth at a staggering speed of 66,860km/h. As a member of the Apollo family of Earth-crossing asteroids, it will come as close as 1.94 million km. Even though it's a close encounter, there's no cause for alarm. Measuring 220-foot-wide, this space rock isn't classified as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA).

Asteroid will make closest approach on August 21

Although no asteroid impacts are predicted within the next century, maintaining robust planetary defense measures is still crucial. The Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO), a specialized branch of NASA, diligently monitors Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) using state-of-the-art ground and space-based telescopes/satellites. The asteroid 2023 PM1 was discovered on August 12 and last observed on August 18. It will make its closest approach on August 21.

NASA continues to monitor the trajectory of space rocks

In 2022, NASA conducted a groundbreaking test of its DART Mission, aimed at safeguarding Earth against potential asteroid threats. By intentionally crashing a spacecraft into an incoming space rock, the agency successfully altered its trajectory, demonstrating a method for asteroid deflection. NASA's planetary defense strategy seeks to protect our planet from potential asteroid impacts by developing and refining techniques to deflect hazardous space rocks.