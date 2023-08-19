Technology

ASUS Vivobook 16X 2023 creator-series laptop gets cheaper on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey August 19, 2023 | 03:45 pm 1 min read

The Vivobook 16X 2023 offers a 180-degree adjustable hinge (Photo credit: ASUS)

The Vivobook 16X 2023 from ASUS is a powerful and versatile laptop, ideal for tackling various day-to-day tasks. The 16GB/512GB model, originally priced at Rs. 1,10,990, is now available for just Rs. 89,990 via Amazon. Additional discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 are available using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. Buyers can also exchange an old laptop to avail up to Rs. 13,600 off.

The laptop comes with a dedicated NVIDIA GPU

The Vivobook 16X 2023 boasts a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13500H processor and 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, ensuring smooth performance and real-time Ray Tracing. Its 120Hz 16-inch Full-HD+ IPS-level LED display with a 100% sRGB color gamut delivers stunning visuals. With a MIL-STD-810H military-grade build, metal chassis, backlit chiclet keyboard, privacy shutter-enabled webcam, and fingerprint reader, this laptop is both stylish and durable.

It is equipped with an HDMI port

The Vivobook 16X 2023 offers two Type-A ports, a Type-C port, an HDMI port, a card reader, and a 3.5mm jack. For seamless wireless connections, it supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, this laptop is ready for work and play right out of the box. It packs a 70Wh battery, charging 50% in 30 minutes.