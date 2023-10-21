Gaganyaan mission: ISRO's first test flight lifts off successfully
By Akash Pandey
Oct 21, 2023 10:25 am
ISRO successfully launched the TV-D1 uncrewed test vehicle under its Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission on the second attempt at 10:00am Saturday from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre. It experienced a setback earlier as TV-D1 failed to launch. Initially scheduled for a liftoff at 8:00am, it was later deferred to 8:30am. However, the rocket unexpectedly then entered "hold" mode five seconds before the revised launch.
