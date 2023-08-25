Technology

Chandrayaan-2 orbiter photographs Chandrayaan-3 lander on Moon

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 25, 2023 | 10:09 am 2 min read

The new images show Chandrayaan-3 docked at its targeted landing spot on the Moon

We have yet another interesting update on the Chandrayaan-3. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released pictures of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander at its lunar touchdown site. The photos have been snapped by Chandrayaan-2's orbiter, which has the best resolution camera of any mission orbiting the Moon, per ISRO. The space agency is using Chandrayaan-2's orbiter as a backup for communications with the lander.

Take a look at Chandrayaan-3's touchdown spot on the Moon

Chandrayaan-3 is the first to reach Moon's south pole

Chandrayaan-3 became the first mission to touchdown near the Moon's south pole on August 23. This particular lunar region has been of great scientific interest as it is believed to contain water ice. We will soon find out for sure if that's the case. The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have already started exploring this mysterious polar region on the Moon.

Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are carrying scientific payloads

By means of its onboard scientific instruments, the Vikram lander is conducting a slew of investigations. These include scanning for moonquakes, observing the Moon's charged atmosphere, and measuring the lunar surface temperature. On the other hand, the Pragyan rover's payloads will help with assessing the mineral composition of the Moon's surface. The mission's exploration activities will continue for two weeks.

Here's a glimpse of lander during descent on August 23