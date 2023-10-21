Top 5 WhatsApp features you must know about

1/7

Technology 3 min read

Top 5 WhatsApp features you must know about

By Sanjana Shankar 12:05 am Oct 21, 202312:05 am

WhatsApp introduced notable features on its business app as well

WhatsApp has introduced several handy features for its users in the past few weeks and has a host of new ones under development. Starting in January, with the release of proxy support to dodge internet shutdowns to the newly-announced multi-account feature, the Meta-owned app's user experience has grown manifold. Here we take a look at the key functionalities introduced in recent time: Passkeys, Channels, AI avatars, and enhancements to the WhatsApp Business platform.

2/7

1: Channels

One of the most significant recent updates on the app is Channels. It works as a one-way broadcast tool, allowing users to share updates with large audiences. The feature is accessible under the 'Updates' section where users can create new Channels and follow their favorite celebrities and content creators of their choice. Initially launched in 149 countries including India, WhatsApp has since expanded its Channels feature worldwide.

3/7

2: Passkeys

Earlier this week, WhatsApp introduced Passkey support for its Android users, doing away with the need for SMS-based two-factor authentication. Now, users can unlock their accounts using facial recognition, fingerprint, or PIN. Passkeys offer a more secure option compared to traditional username and password pairs, which are susceptible to phishing and other attacks. By activating Passkey log-ins, users make it more difficult for malicious actors to gain remote access to their accounts, as physical access to the device is necessary.

4/7

3: Multi-account feature

This week, WhatsApp announced that it will finally add support for two accounts on the same device. The feature makes it all the more convenient to access your work and personal accounts from one place. It saves you the hassle of carrying an extra device or logging out from your main account to access another one. The feature will be released on Android first, in the coming weeks.

5/7

4: AI-powered stickers

At its recent annual event, WhatsApp's parent company, Meta, unveiled a slew of AI-based features for its social media apps. Among them is the option to create stickers based on text prompts. The feature can generate customized stickers within seconds and is currently available to select users on Facebook Messenger and Instagram. However, the AI-based sticker maker tool already appears to be causing controversies over generating inappropriate content.

6/7

5: Improved WhatsApp Business platform

WhatsApp Business has also gained some notable features. The company introduced "Flows" to enhance its shopping experience by enabling users to complete tasks like scheduling appointments or selecting airplane seats without exiting the app. Businesses can now receive a verified badge from Meta, to demonstrate its authenticity. Further, the company now supports rival in-app payment apps including Google Pay so you can complete making your payments right within the app.

7/7