Written by Sanjana Shankar September 20, 2023 | 02:07 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp currently boasts over 500 million users in India

WhatsApp has announced it will integrate services from rival digital payment providers and credit card payments within its app in India. This move aims to enhance its commerce appeal in the country, where it boasts over 500 million users. Previously, users shopping on WhatsApp could pay using Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe, but they were redirected outside the app. Now, payments via these services and others using India's UPI system will be possible directly within WhatsApp.

New payment methods to attract businesses

The addition of new payment options within WhatsApp is expected to attract businesses to pay Meta for access to the platform's vast user base. With around 300 million people spending approximately $180 billion via India's UPI (Unified Payments Interface) system each month, these new transaction options could work as a powerful incentive for businesses. So far, WhatsApp's end-to-end shopping offerings in India are limited to pilot programs like JioMart and metro systems in Chennai and Bengaluru.

Payment using debit and credit cards will be permitted

According to the official blog, the new payment tools will be available to any company in India that uses WhatsApp's business platform, which primarily serves large enterprises. Do note, that new in-app payment options using debit and credit cards will also be offered. By offering these new features and payment options within WhatsApp, Meta aims to strengthen its position in the Indian market and capitalize on the growing trend of digital payments and online shopping.

Meta is also expanding its Meta Verified subscription program

Meta is also expanding its Meta Verified subscription program to businesses globally. This program allows companies to validate their authenticity and boost their content in users' feeds. Monthly subscriptions will be initially available on Instagram and Facebook and will be expanded to WhatsApp later. The Meta Verified subscription program will cost $21.99 per Facebook page or Instagram account or $34.99 for both. The service will be available in a few countries at first before expanding further.

